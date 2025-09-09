Unexpected Giant: Alabama Anglers Reel in Record Swordfish

cam

What started as a routine marlin trip turned into a record-breaking catch for Robert Fritze and his crew aboard Trade Desk, a 60-foot Hatteras out of Orange Beach, Alabama.

During a three-day offshore trip targeting marlin and sailfish, the crew hooked into a massive swordfish overnight near the Delta House oil platform. After a grueling 4.5-hour fight, Fritze landed the 550.3-pound swordfish — smashing the Alabama state record by over 100 pounds.

The crew, unprepared for such a catch, improvised to haul the giant fish aboard using rod leashes and teamwork. With no fish bag on board and storms ahead, they raced back to shore, where a crowd gathered to witness the weigh-in.

Fritze, fishing with his father and longtime friends, called it “the fish of many lifetimes.” After securing the record, the crew refueled and returned to the Gulf, capping off the trip with more catches — including a first-time sailfish for one angler.

Final Weight: 550.3 lbs

Previous Record: 448 lbs (2006)

Catch Date: August 15, 2025

Location: 4,500 feet deep, south of Orange Beach