Unlikely Habitat By: Wes Tallyn

My mentor, Professor Beth Forys at Eckerd College, assigned us a project in our Conservation Biology class to monitor native Green Tree Frogs. The project involved testing PVC pipes of different sizes to determine which diameter they preferred. We drove the pipes vertically into the ground in likely habit areas. We then monitored the use of the PVC pipes over the semester.

Over the years, I’ve noticed PVC pipes in parks and natural areas that were installed for other purposes. Two of the pipes here were used to mark the locations of the Gopher Tortoise burrows for the lawn mowers. But they’ve consequently created a good, safe home and hunting perch for the pictured Regal Jumping Spiders and Green Tree Frog.

So, you never know what you can experiment with in your own yard to help attract and provide habitat for wildlife. Might even get a little natural pest control out of it!