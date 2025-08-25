Using Technology For Rhode Island Stripers

By Tom Schlichter

It’s hard to find a place better suited for catching trophy striped bass than the waters surrounding Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay area. With a mix of rocky bottom, strong currents and tons of forage species in nearby ocean waters, plus miles of mud flats inside the bay, this stretch is loaded with big fish potential.

Flippin Out Charters skipper BJ Silvia has mined these waters for more than 30 years. He’s boated hundreds of bass in the 40-pound class, plus five weighing 50 to 54 pounds… and he thinks the fishing here is on the verge of getting better!

“The number of stripers coming through the ranks right now is amazing,” he said, “We’ve got plenty of cow bass, plus an unprecedented number of fish ranging from shorts to 20 pounds. If we protect the young year classes over the next few years, the potential is outstanding.”

The shallow waters of Narragansett Bay receive a solid shot of big stripers each May, the 48-year old revealed. Those fish drop out of the Hudson River and spread across the mud flats, traveling in small wolf packs that most anglers target with random casting. Using the latest fishfinder technology, however, gives Silvia a big edge. He’s hooked on side-scanning sonar to isolate the bass packs on the flats.

Sonar Fishfinder

“Any fishfinder can spot fish below the boat,” Silvia emphasized, “but my Humminbird Solix 15 scans the surrounding waters with super-clear images that push out several hundred feet. For the sharpest images, I set my system to scan within 100 feet. Once we spot these fish, we target them with big plugs like a Musky Mania Doc or topwater spooks. Last spring, the big bass were more spread out than usual, so my Solix proved a lifesaver. It helped get me on the fish quickly, which resulted in more fishing and less searching around.”

Technology counts later in the summer as well, added Silvia. Once the stripers leave the shallows, they hold around bottom humps in ocean depths ranging from 20 to 50 feet during July and August. Here, the striper sharpie targets cows using live eels. He’ll fish one weightless rig, one with a small egg sinker, and a third with more weight based on drift speed. On tough days, he said, the biggest bass often prefer the lightest rigs.

Focusing again on his technological edge, Silvia noted the best-known striper spots see tremendous pressure, so he uses his Humminbird fishfinder (he also has a Solix 12 and Solix 10) to look for isolated pieces that don’t show up on the charts.

“I use the auto-chart live feature to record them as way points,” he said. “That way, I’m hitting small spots others miss. These often hold the biggest fish.”

Contact Silvia at Flippin Out Charters (401-529-2267). To go it alone, tie-up or launch from Fort Adams State Park Newport, RI 401-847-2400). For overnight accommodations, The Courtyard by Marriot, Middletown, RI (www.marriot.com; 401-849-8000) is a reasonable price and a five-minute drive from the water.