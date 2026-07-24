Utah’s Green River Delivers Memorable Trout Adventure

By TAM Staff

A recent fly-fishing trip to Utah’s legendary Green River proved to be an unforgettable adventure for my son and me. Rather than fly, we made the 2,000-mile drive from west Georgia to Dutch John, Utah, enjoying the opportunity to experience the diverse landscapes of 15 states along the way.

Although unusually high water made fishing conditions challenging, our guides found productive water along river eddies and slack areas. Over three days, we consistently caught 12 to 15 rainbow and brown trout each day, with my son landing more than 20 trout in a single outing, including a beautiful 20-inch brown trout—the largest fish of our trip.

Most of our success came using double nymph rigs with strike indicators, while dry-fly action was limited due to the fast-moving water. Despite the conditions, the Green River lived up to its reputation as one of the country’s premier trout fisheries.

Beyond the fishing, the trip reminded me how rewarding it is to share time on the water with my son. Watching him build on techniques we’ve practiced together over the years made the experience even more meaningful. While youth may now be on his side, I still managed to surprise him with a few old fishing tricks.

For anglers who enjoy both travel and exceptional trout fishing, Utah’s Green River is well worth adding to the bucket list.