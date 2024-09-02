Vicki Martin Sets IGFA Women’s 2 lb Line Class World Record with Brown Trout

On May 17, 2024, Vicki Martin landed a stunning 1.81-kilogram (4-pound) brown trout while fishing the White River in Arkansas, USA. This catch has earned Vicki the IGFA Women’s 1-kg (2 lb) Line Class World Record for the species. With the help of guide Craig Yowell, Vicki landed the record trout after a 6-minute fight. She recorded its weight on a certified scale before safely releasing the trout back into the river.