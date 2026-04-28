3805 Saba Ct Punta Gorda FL

Boater & Anglers Dream Home! Step inside stunning 2024-remodeled Hacienda courtyard-style home in Punta Gorda Isles w/ 88′ oversized seawall offers exceptional waterfront living with refined elegance and effortless sophistication. Awaken to stunning sunrise views over the golf course from the romantic front Juliet balcony. End your days with dramatic sunset views over the canal from the private second-floor courtyard balcony, framed through the pristine clear-view enclosure. Pocketing sliders seamlessly merge indoor living with the resort-like courtyard-bordered in authentic Spanish tile-centered on an oversized pool, walk-in heated spa, and serene tranquil waterfall with Garden for complete privacy and relaxation. Soaring high ceilings bring grandeur and abundant light throughout. The chef’s incredible new kitchen dazzles with premium finishes, open flow, and signature herringbone pattern tile for timeless, gallery-level refinement. Boating enthusiasts enjoy the deep-water sailboat canal with quick 10-15 minute access to Charlotte Harbor from the oversized seawall-via Ponce de Leon or the additional new dredged route through Alligator Creek-no fixed bridges, direct Gulf reach, elite fishing, and island escapes. Refined details include a 2-car garage with an island metallic epoxy floor, sweeping wrap-around paver driveway for welcoming arrivals, 2023 roof, clear-view enclosure, first-floor primary suite, and separate in-law suite. Offered with a huge price improvement, this rare masterpiece combines swift sailboat access, cinematic all-day views, architectural excellence, and uncompromising quality.