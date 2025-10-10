A Wade-Fishing Pilgrimage To South Texas

By Chris Bush:

For the majority of my life I have traveled all over the Gulf Coast in search of trophy trout. As a self-proclaimed “purist,” 25 miles east of Raymondville, Texas is as good as it gets.

Port Mansfield is a small sleepy coastal town that sits on the Gulf of Mexico south of Corpus Christi and about an hour’s drive north of the Mexican border. From salt-stained road signs to “town deer” nibbling clover in the nearby empty fields—this town exudes simplicity. In this wade-fishing heaven, anglers seek trophy trout immortality.

I schedule visits here annually.

A pilgrimage to a fishing holy place, I immerse myself waist deep in its waters, fishing for absolution. So, as we met with long-time friend and charter captain, Mike McBride, his welcoming embrace immediately eclipsed the awkward interval since our last visit. Better yet, a quick command of “Let’s go get ’em” made its way through the smoke of a Marlboro Light, sending us scurrying for our gear. The tremor of the motor echoed the near physical vibration brought on through anticipation, and the idle out of the canal seemed like a lifetime. Thankfully, in typical south Texas fashion, Capt. Mike paid tribute to the cowboys of old and cattle-called his 250 ponies into a full gallop. Now entering Laguna Madre, Mike precisely guided us to our spot, despite a stiff southerly breeze.

As we arrive, I step off the boat and remind myself of why I love this place. From “trout-green” water to scurrying mullet dimpling the surface, it’s an easy lure selection of a MirrOlure Soft-Dine to emulate their clumsiness. A hundred yards into my wade, I also notice shadowed potholes outlining the existence of my quarry. Despite the fading light, I’ve found my target. Twitching my rod with great emphasis, the bait’s surface retreat is attractive to me, and the intent I desire. A half hour later, my intuition proves true.

As a purist, the gentlemanly handshake of a trout “thump” reverberating through the rod is an age-old acknowledgement to the purity of fishing. This cordial greeting not only merges the two worlds, but it becomes even more personal through a headshake and eventual caress. After a few quick photos and an easy release, I noticed my dad’s offering of a 5-inch KWiggler Willow Tail being greeted with the same hospitality. It was beautiful. Arched rod way up high, I could no longer distinguish his mature outward appearance. Instead, his youthful excitement transported him to an earlier time. It was gratifying, but a retreating sun told us it was time to head in.

As we were making our way back, I couldn’t help but notice the silence. Each angler huddled around the grab rail of Mike’s console and never spoke. Instead, we all sat amazed at nature’s tranquility. It was evident we were all at peace. So as the hum of the motor gave way to a “No Wake Sign,” we came to rest under a stately but worn water tower with the inscription “Port Mansfield.” Another pilgrimage was complete to this wade-fishing heaven.



Check out Chris Bush’s blog at thespeckledtruth.com for information on targeting trophy trout on the Gulf Coast.