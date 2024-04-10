Walmart Becomes First Retailer to Deliver Live Bait

World’s largest retailer introduces live bait pickup and delivery service from 108 Alabama stores.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (April 9, 2024) – Redworms, mealworms, nightcrawlers, oh my! Retail giant Walmart has announced its first foray into live bait pickup and delivery, with the novel service rolling out across 108 stores in Alabama.

The new service offers live bait pickup and delivery from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. in select stores, accommodating fishing expeditions at nearly any hour and bringing the bait anywhere with a deliverable address – including docks. Depending on the location.

“​​Whether you need nightcrawlers or redworms, Walmart has you covered for all your fishing needs with our new live bait on-demand delivery, creating a hassle-free, one-stop shop for fishing enthusiasts,” said Alicia Anger, Walmart Global Communications spokesperson. “With warmer weather upon us, we are confident the convenience of our live bait pickup and delivery will be a true game-changer, helping our customers reel ‘em in from Lake Purdy to Lake Guntersville and beyond.”

Ordering for delivery and pickup will be available both online and through the Walmart app, with the process for each method outlined below:

Pickup: When the order is ready, the customer drives to the selected store, and an associate will load the items directly into their vehicle.

Standard Delivery: When the order is ready, a driver will deliver the order to the customer’s desired location during their designated window.

Express Delivery: For an additional $10, express delivery will get the items to customers between 30-90 minutes (free for Walmart+ members).

On-Demand Delivery: This option enables customers to have orders shipped and delivered by drivers on the Spark Driver platform within a three-hour window at a cost of $7.95-$9.95 (free for Walmart+ members).

To ensure product integrity and customer safety, live bait will be picked and handled by store associates and placed in anti-contamination bags for the duration of fulfillment – similar to the process used for bagging produce and meat orders. Below is a list of statewide store locations where delivery service is available. Please contact me for more information or interview requests.