By: Capt. Dave Stephens

Hey June, its summertime in Southwest Florida. What this brings is hot weather and some very hot fishing! It’s actually hard to have a bad bite in the Harbor, but there are times of the year that just stand out. Well, this is one of those months, we are not officially in the rainy season yet, and we are not crazy hot yet. We still have some of our migratory fish hanging around, and if you fish out in the deeper areas of the Harbor, you might have a shot at a cobia. The mackerel might still be hanging around the bait schools. One of my favorite fish to target on some of my charters this time of year is snapper. I get a lot of kids out on summer break that just want to catch a lot and keep count. If the water is clear they can be a little spooky, and you may need to lower your leader and hook size. These guys are willing to take a wide variety of baits from live shrimp to small pieces of cut bait. Deep points with good moving water will hold good numbers of fish, also docks and other structure.

With summer moving in and the waters warming up, it’s always a good idea to start keeping an eye on the weather. Thunderstorms can form fast and produce some nasty lightning.

