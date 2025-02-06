Watts Bar Crappy Tournament

Watts Bar Sections Event Results

By Perry Hensley Sr and Matt Xenos

The East Tennessee Crappie Tournament Trail held its first sections event on Watts Bar Lake. This was our first time holding this different format event. After the 19 teams registered for the event, they had to draw a section of lake: 1, 2, or 3. Once they had there sections they had to fish that area of the lake for the entire event. The breakdown of sections is in the photos below. Each section was winner-take-all and each section paid a big fish.

The weather was cold in the morning but warmed up mid-day with partly cloudy skies. Anglers reported catching lots of fish in many different ways. They were caught on brush, docks, and in open water in schools. Congrats to all the anglers who competed. Here are your full results.

Section 1:

1st Place 12.74 lbs Trey Helms & CH Thomas

2nd Place 9.19 lbs Ronnie Everitt & Hunter Stombaugh

3rd Place 9.15 lbs Dustin Harrison & Caleb Howard

Sniper Marine LLC Big Fish Winner 2.16 lbs Trey Helms & CH Thomas

Section 2:

1st Place 14.40 lbs Joel Nash & Skeeter Hayes

2nd Place 14.21 lbs Matt Xenos 3

3rd Place 11.24 lbs Ryan Coffelt & Ty Coffelt

Sniper Marine LLC Big Fish Winner 2.19 lbs Matt Xenos

Section 3:

1st Place 8.71 lbs Mike Chesser & Frankie Chesser

2nd Place 8.13 lbs Perry Hensley and JD Dyer

3rd Place 7.46 lbs Jason King & Dave Williams

Sniper Marine LLC Big Fish Winner 2.34 lbs Buck Collins

We also had a roll-the-dice in each section as well, and the 3 teams that won the ACC Crappie Stix rods and the knife shop gift card were Ronnie Everitt and Hunter Stombaugh, Gary Cline and Jesse Cline and Jason King and Dave Williams.

Congrats to all the anglers who participated in the first sections event! Our next tournament will be back to our standard format January 18th on Watts Bar. We will be launching from Tom Fuller Boat Ramp. Hope to see everyone there!