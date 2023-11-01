Wednesday November 1st – 15th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby begins! Catch/Photo/Release tournament FREE to enter and fish, Adult and Youth divisions. Monthly prizes for the largest fish of the month and Grand prizes for the overall winners in each division. Over $5000 in prizes to our lucky winning anglers. Check our website or checkout this issue to find a sign-up location near you. With over 25 locations in Orange, Seminole, Lake, and Osceola Counties – there is sure to be one close to your home or where you buy your minnows. The Derby continues until the last day in February, fish as much as you want and enter as many fish as you want, spread the word, and tell 5 of your fishing friends!