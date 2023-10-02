Wednesday November 1st – Safe Light, 15th Annual CF Shad & Crappie Derby begins. Join the 1200 plus anglers that register and fish this FREE event. Divisions for youth and adult. Prizes for the biggest fish of the month for both species and grand prizes for the longest over-all shad and crappie for each division. Fish as much as you want from November 1st through February 28th, 2024. Join Phil and Charlie with Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine for a fun evening of exchanging stories and lies about your fish catches this year!