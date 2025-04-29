Wee Willy Wigglers are Fly Rod Magic

By Craig Riendeau:

Warm-water fly fishermen are always looking for the “magic fly” that will catch fish all the time no matter what the conditions… something irresistible to most species of fish in a lake all at the same time. Well, I think I’ve come up with that fly. Say hello to the Wee Willy Wiggler (W3).

This fly pattern is as easy to tie as it is to fish. I would place it under a guide fly category as you can crank out a dozen easily in an hour. For detailed instructions on how to tie this pattern go to my website offthedeepedge.com. If it takes you more than five minutes to tie this, maybe fly tying isn’t for you, which then is the case I’d check out Rainys Flies Inc. They are making the Wee Willy Wiggler commercially available.

As for fishing this fly pattern, it doesn’t get any easier. Several of my fishing companions call this style of fishing “just stupid easy.” I tend to fish this fly under a half inch foam indicator or as I refer to it, a depth regulator. Even though the indicator does detect strikes very well, that is really the secondary reason for its usage. Its main purpose to suspend the fly at a specific depth and hold it over a specific spot for as long as you want it to stay there. Basically, you’re putting the fly in the fish’s face and leaving it there until out of hunger, curiosity or annoyance he eats it. Lucky for us anglers, fish do not have fingers to poke at the fly to see what it is or push it away. Any testing comes in the form of a bite.

To fish this, set the fly’s depth under the “regulator” to be just above the cover you may be fishing over. Things such as weedbeds, rocks, logs, fish cribs or even fish you see suspended on your electronic devices. Most species tend to feed upward. Then simply cast at the area and wait. It is similar to being an impatient bait fisherman with a cricket and bobber. Let the fly dangle over the area you think there is a fish for say five or 10 seconds (sometimes more). If nothing happens, give it a six to twelve-inch strip and repeat. If there is a breeze blowing, just let the indicator drift with the current, mending occasionally to control the speed of the drift. It may sound silly but it is addicting, especially once you start catching fish.

So, there you have it, the most productive fishing method that you’ll ever do. When using this method and anyone asks what are you fishing for you can blatantly say “fish” without being facetious. That’s because with the Wee Willy Wiggler you’re never quite sure what is going to eat it. Anything from a small bream to a 10-pound bass may show up at any time, so hang on to your rod tightly.