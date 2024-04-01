What A Tournament!

By Perry Hensley

Douglas Lake Results

East TN Crappie Club held its 6th tournament of the season on Douglas lake today. We had 18 boats participate in the tournament and all 18 weighed fish. The day started off with a little rain and a congested boat ramp, but quickly turned good once the anglers hit the water and started catching fish. This year’s tournament showed the largest weights ever recorded on Douglas in the 10 year history of our club.

The team taking the win today with the heavies bag ever competitively weighed on Douglas at 11.79 lbs. was the team of Matt Xenos and Josh Sanders. Great bag men—congrats. They reported catching there fish in open water with a white and chartreuse BoneHead Tackle stump bug. They caught fish suspended 2 to 10 ft deep in 20 to 30 ft of water.

In second place with a bag of 11.52 lbs. and the winners of the Sniper Marine LLC Nog Fish was Larue Isom and Jason Grimes. They also fished open water and used a Slab Happy Lures bait in white and chartreuse. Awesome bag gentlemen!

In 3rd place was the team of Joel Nash and Skeeter Hayes with 11.31 lbs. They too fished open water, casting to fish with a white and chartreuse Crappie Reaper bait. Way to go!

In 4th place weighing in a bag of 11.12 was the team of Greg Estes and Quinton Barnett. Great bag!

The winners of the ACC Crappie Stix roll the dice award winning 2 now rods was Johnny Vrooks and Addison Davidson. Congrats guys!

Congrats to all who participated in the event! And most importantly, everyone left and came back safely—amen for that. Our next event will be on Watts Bar Lake March 16th going out of Kingston City Park. See you all there.