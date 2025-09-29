What Fishing Teaches

By: Jessica Hendrie

There’s something about a fishing pole in hand that goes far beyond catching a fish. For many of us, the lessons learned on the water seem to creep into every part of life from running a business to navigating marriage. As we know, fishing is the ultimate teacher of patience, business and life. You can have the best bait, sharpest hooks, and still wait hours for a bite. In a world addicted to instant gratification, fishing reminds us that waiting is part of the process. This then takes us to adaptability. No two days fishing are rarely the same… one morning the bite is hot, the next it’s not. Successful anglers read the tide, the current, the wind, and adapt. How many times in your life has flexibility been more valuable than a rigid plan? Just like switching the bait, we have to try different approaches until something works. Another truth of this is that most times, we miss far more fish than we land. But you keep trying anyway because the next one might be the best one. When that best one finally bites, the biggest lesson rises. Appreciation. You have the fish, so now you’re taking in the sunrise, the calm water, the smiles… and the fish you’re about to cook. Those small wins are priceless. It’s all about slowing down, turning into nature, and realizing that success, in fishing and in life, is rarely instant. It’s earned. So, when the line finally gets tight and the reel screams, the reward is that much sweeter because you waited, learned, and didn’t give up. Happy fishing.