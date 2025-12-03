What’s after doormat??

caught this 10.94 so call it 11 pounds lol – 28 inches – 14 inches across back – tail was 6.5 inches wide Flounder in St. Augustine.

Commercial gigging when suddenly I see the outline of this monster and stuck it. I jumped in the water as I wasn’t losing this fish of a lifetime. It hardly moved as I got the person I was with to come behind it with a small net so we could tag team in the boat. As soon as I started to lift it began going crazy! I didn’t hesitate and pretty much shoveled it in the boat! I then stood there speechless in disbelief of what just happened. I’m 6’3 245 just to give you a size comparison to the fish