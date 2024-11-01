What’s the Pattern

By Joe Sheaffer

Pattern fishing, what does that mean? How do anglers figure out the pattern? Many anglers have these types of questions and are looking for answers that will help them be productive. That information can be helpful but many times it probably doesn’t help all that much. Fishing in tidal waters creates changing conditions daily if not hourly. Many times, I may have a great day of fishing, go back the next day and it is totally different and much tougher. Fishing reports can definitely be helpful but most of the time each day presents different conditions and challenges. Whenever I’m on a fishing adventure, I’m trying to figure out a pattern that will produce a consistent bite. Some days there isn’t much to figure out, the fish are biting, and it seems the fish will bite anything. Unfortunately, that doesn’t happen that often at least for me. Most days I have a plan for my day on the water, then I’m trying to figure out a pattern that will help me make that day productive. I usually will start with current flow, looking for areas where water is moving. Current can be caused by tidal flow, wind or funnel areas. Bait plays a huge role in figuring out a pattern, usually if there is a bait presence there will be predators around. Other factors that affect a pattern are water levels, water temperature, seasonal trends and water clarity to name a few. Most of the time when I figure out a solid pattern, it will hold up throughout the fishing trip. I can cover water or run to specific areas and catch fish. There are times when the pattern may change while I’m fishing, usually because the tide is changing. There are situations where the pattern totally changes, and I may need to figure out something else or call it a day. To be totally honest, there are days I never really figure out a pattern. There are times when grinding a fish here and there is all I can do. I consider myself a pattern fisherman, figuring out the puzzle each trip can be a challenge but so rewarding when I can put the puzzle together. Have a plan and take mental notes as you fish. Many times, one bite can be the clue that keys you into a great day of fishing. Good luck and keep casting!