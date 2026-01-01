Why Are We Talking About Tarpon Season in January? By: Capt. Paul Duffey

Tarpon season 2026 is still months away. If we’re lucky, we’ll see the first scattered sightings in late April, but we won’t experience consistent numbers until water temperatures climb in May. So why bring up something that’s months out? Simple because it’s important and incredibly popular. The Tarpon migration is the biggest and most sought-after season on Florida’s Gulf Coast, and that means one thing for anglers.

Plan or miss out. Trips will be in extremely high demand. During tarpon season, it can be difficult not impossible to book a quality trip. Most captains fill their calendars solidly well before April and often run multiple trips a day. Book your trip now. A deposit secures your date and guarantees you a spot during peak season. Do not wait until you’re here on vacation and expect premium availability. The best tides and time slots go early.

Use this time to prepare. If you’ve never fished for tarpon before, there is a lot to learn, and you can start today! YouTube is your best friend. Watch as many tarpon-fishing videos as you can. The more mentally prepared you are, the better you’ll perform when there’s a 100+ pound fish on the line.

Tarpon fishing is unlike anything you’ve done before. It’s not comparable to catching a “really big bass” or any other fishing experience. Tarpon fishing is a game of patience, precision, and discipline long before you ever hook one. And once you do that’s when the real work begins. I’m not trying to intimidate anyone out of the most exciting fishing trips of their life. A guide’s job is to prepare clients for what to expect and to give them the best chance at success.

Ask anyone who has landed a large tarpon, and they’ll tell you there is no experience like it. The entire process is a blend of excitement, anticipation, and an indescribable calm that you simply have to experience. The water is like glass as we run out before sunrise. The sky is glowing as the smoke burns off. That first tarpon rolling in the distance. The moment you finally see one up close for the first time, then, in an instant, the serenity fades, and the focus begins. Where should your cast land? What if the fish changes direction? What happens when we hook up? Tarpon season is coming, and now is the time to get ready.