Wicked Tuna – Bigeye Edition

caught this 149 lbs Bigeye Tuna in Atlantic Ocean – OBX, North Carolina.

This was my first bigeye tuna and it put up one heck of a fight! Our group of 6 ladies tried our luck fishing for tuna out of Oregon Inlet and managed to haul in over 300lbs of yellowfin and bigeye tuna in one day! This was our last fish of the day, the bite had slowed down, and our captain decided to drop a planar down and this bigeye snatched it up! Never in my life have I felt something fight so hard, and my first time catching a fish bigger than me! Needless to say, we will be back again soon!