Wildlife Agency Provides Updates to State’s Hatchery Devastated by Helene

The Armstrong State Hatchery is Integral to the State’s Trout Fishing Management Program

RALEIGH, N.C. (Sept. 23, 2025) — Just as many lives, businesses, landscapes and wildlife were impacted on September 27, 2024 by Hurricane Helene as it ravaged through western North Carolina, one of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission’s (NCWRC) fish hatcheries, the Armstrong State Fish Hatchery in McDowell County, was nearly destroyed.

“Thankfully our amazing staff survived and are safe,” said Hatchery Production Supervisor David Deaton. “But there was major damage to the facility from the flooding and landslides. Over 600,000 hatchery fish died which severely impacted our trout production capabilities.”

Armstrong has been temporarily closed while repairs are being made to damaged infrastructure and facility roads, and while clean up from debris deposition continues.

“We have been working with contractors and engineers to repair the damage and restore operations,” said Deaton. “Repairs were prioritized and completed in ways that allowed for partial operations in the spring for a somewhat normal stocking of Delayed Harvest and Hatchery Supported waters this year.”

Armstrong State Fish Hatchery is anticipated to be fully operational by November.

A planned renovation project at the Bobby N. Setzer State Fish Hatchery, NCWRC’s largest trout-producing facility, was paused until Armstrong is fully operational. Armstrong is slated to increase its normal production and provide additional support to the trout hatchery program while Setzer closes for renovations. With Armstrong coming back online, the renovations at the Setzer hatchery should begin by January 2026.

In 2024, the N.C. General Assembly appropriated $20 million to NCWRC to be matched with $19.5 million in agency funds for major renovations at Setzer to address aging infrastructure and to provide safeguards from future flooding. Setzer has been in operation since the late 1950s, originally as the Pisgah National Fish Hatchery. NCWRC has operated it as a state fish hatchery since 1983, and it is the agency’s largest of the three trout hatcheries owned and operated by NCWRC.

“Setzer has failing infrastructure that needs replacement before a potentially major failure,” said Deaton. “The project will take a couple of years to complete, and the hurricane delayed that project a year. But through our mountain waters program, we continue to manage both wild and our stocking program, to provide a robust trout fishing experience that is a legacy to our state.”

Trout fishing provides a $1.38 billion impact to North Carolina.