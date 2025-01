Craig Williams took his fishing game to new heights on August 26, 2024, in Dampier, Australia. Using a crab lure, he hooked an 8.94-kilogram (19-pound, 11-ounce) blue bastard, challenging his skills. The catch not only surpassed his previous personal best but also set a new IGFA All-Tackle World Record for the species. After verifying the weight on a certified scale, Craig released the fish, solidifying his status at the pinnacle of the sport.