Win A Loaded ’Yak in FWC’s Triple Threat Throwdown

The second season of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Triple Threat Throwdown runs from March 1 to Sept. 29, and Triple Threat Club members will have a chance to win an awesome fishing kayak bundle valued at more than $4,500.

The Throwdown is a part of FWC’s Catch a Florida Memory, which is intended to enhance and increase participation in saltwater fishing. The Triple Threat Club is for anglers who have achieved all three of Catch a Florida Memory’s recognition programs: Saltwater Grand Slam, Saltwater Reel Big Fish and Saltwater Life List 10 Fish Club. Anglers who reach Triple Threat Club status will be entered into a drawing for the kayak bundle after the Throwdown season ends on Sept. 29. Anglers who are already in the Triple Threat Club will receive a drawing entry for each new recognition they earn during the challenge period.

“Building off of last year’s successful season, we are excited to announce Season 2 of Catch a Florida Memory’s Triple Threat Throwdown with an even bigger prize from our generous sponsors,” said Jessica McCawley, director of Marine Fisheries Management. “We encourage anglers to get out on the water, make Florida memories and help conserve fisheries by targeting a diversity of species.”

One lucky angler will be randomly drawn to win a top-of-the-line kayak fishing bundle valued at over $4,500. This bundle includes a Bonafide P127 kayak, a premium Mustad fishing gear bundle and kayak safety kit. The award is made possible by Bonafide, Mustad and Russ Vorhis Insurance Agency – State Farm.

Find out how to qualify for the drawing at CatchaFloridaMemory.com.