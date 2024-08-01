Win Big While Making a Difference with Beavertail Skiffs & Salt Strong Alliance

Imagine cruising the flats on a brand-new Beavertail Skiffs Mosquito, renowned for its sleek design and exceptional performance. Now, imagine winning this dream skiff through a raffle ticket purchase that supports vital conservation efforts. This isn’t just a fantasy—it’s a reality brought to you by Salt Strong Alliance, a dedicated 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

By purchasing a raffle ticket, you’re not just buying a chance to win; you’re directly funding projects that are close to the heart of every angler. Your support helps us undertake crucial conservation activities such as:

Redfish Restocking: Ensuring the sustainability of our beloved redfish populations.

Oyster Catcher Mat Construction: Building and installing structures that promote oyster colonization, crucial for water filtration and habitat.

Floating Oyster Gardens: Enhancing water quality and providing essential shelter for juvenile fish.

Coastal Clean-Ups: Removing debris and trash that threaten our marine environments.

Clam, Oyster, and Seagrass Restocking: Replenishing vital underwater ecosystems that are essential for healthy fisheries.

Shoreline Stabilization and Artificial Reefs: Creating robust habitats that protect shorelines and support marine life diversity.

Each ticket brings us closer to a cleaner, more sustainable marine environment, ensuring that our coastal waters thrive for generations of anglers to come.

Want to be a part of these transformative projects? Visit us at Salt Strong Alliance.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @SaltStrongAlliance to learn more and get involved. Your next great adventure on the water could also be your chance to make a significant impact.

Don’t miss out—every ticket is a step forward for conservation and a chance to win your dream fishing skiff. Join us in making a difference today!