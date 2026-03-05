Windless morning in the Florida Keys. One tailing permit. One perfect cast.

By CAM Staff

On a windless September morning in the Florida Keys backcountry, Rebecca stands poised on the bow, eyes locked on a lone permit tailing in a narrow channel. From the poling platform, I whisper instructions as she tracks the fish with sniper-like focus. One precise cast—a live crab landing just up-current—turns tension into chaos.

“He’s got it!”

The reel screams. The permit streaks across the flat in a blur of silver power, testing skill, patience, and twelve-pound braid. For forty-five minutes she battles the “Prince of the Flats,” a fish revered as the holy grail of shallow-water angling—wary, powerful, and impossibly elusive.

In water so calm it feels spiritual, every sound, every movement matters. Some guides swear permit can even feel your presence. Maybe they can.

But this one made a mistake.

When the fight ends boat-side, beneath the watchful gaze of a bald eagle and towering storm clouds on the horizon, we share a quiet victory—one perfect morning etched forever in the salt and silence of the Keys.