Winter Fishing In New England – No Shanty, No Problem! ❄️🎣

Ever wonder how our forefathers survived brutal New England winters? Clad in furs, navigating by the stars, and trekking through deep, crusted snow, they endured conditions most of us wouldn’t attempt—even with GPS and modern gear. Winter travel was exhausting and dangerous, and simply making it through the season was an accomplishment. If they found a frozen lake, cutting a hole for fish may have meant survival.

Thankfully, today’s ice anglers have it much easier. With insulated boots, thermal layers, propane heaters, power augers, fish finders, and even grills and coolers on the ice, winter fishing has become as comfortable as it is exciting. We can drill faster, fish smarter, and stay warmer—all while enjoying a day outdoors with friends.

So far, Southern New Hampshire and Maine have seen a mild winter, with little ice forming on most lakes. Bass anglers are still finding success in open water. Up north, however, smaller lakes are beginning to lock up, and with a stretch of cold weather, hardwater season will soon be underway.

When the ice sets, keep these early-season tips in mind:

Vary lure size . Small lures usually catch small fish, but early ice can produce big, hungry predators willing to strike.

. Small lures usually catch small fish, but early ice can produce big, hungry predators willing to strike. Target the shallows . Perch often cruise shoreline areas looking for food.

. Perch often cruise shoreline areas looking for food. Use Jigging Raps . Match the color to local baitfish to trigger aggressive strikes.

. Match the color to local baitfish to trigger aggressive strikes. Work spoons properly . Snap them up, then let them flutter down naturally.

. Snap them up, then let them flutter down naturally. Check local bait shops for the best live bait options in your lake.

For more information, visit iceteam.com for gear and technique updates, and iceshanty.com for reports, photos, and discussions.

No shanty? No problem. Once the ice is in, New England winter fishing is just getting started.