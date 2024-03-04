Winter Fishing Louisiana With Wanda Stewart

caught this 27 Inches Red Drum in Bush Canal-Chauvin Louisiana.

Today was a beautiful day here in Louisiana to be out on the water and kicking off 2024 with catching some nice keepers in some very low to nonexistent water!

Can’t wait to get some of my

networking partners from Florida, Ohio, South Carolina , California over to Louisiana to chase some of these Reds with us.

Shout out to my sis-in-law Cindy Picou wished you could have made the trip but you will get them on the next one.

All fish caught under a Four Horsemen Tackle popping cork with live shrimp!

Who has a great recipe for blackened redfish?

