Winter Gator Trout

caught this 29 in Trout in Big Bend Keaton.

It’s that time of the year where of cold wether and the Gator Trout are moving in to the creeks looking for the deep holes to keep warm. They’re very lethargic this time of the year, so use a slow moving bait is your best chance to catch one. Both of these were caught with a slick. Trout get to where they don’t like to exert their energy so they go for slow moving food and a slick will put you on. I love it and can’t wait. Remember, and trout 20 and over are most likely females so if all possible release them so they can continue to lay eggs for our future generations. 🤗

