Winter Smallmouth Love River Pockets! ❄️

When winter settles in, smallmouth bass look for comfort. As water temperatures drop and their metabolism slows, they move out of heavy current and into slower pockets along riverbanks. These indentations and back eddies provide an easy place to rest while current seams and subtle countercurrents deliver food right to them. In many cases, bass will face downriver into the softer flow.

These pockets can be fished effectively from shore by casting from a downstream position and working your lure slowly along the bottom. If you’re dealing with a back eddy, try fishing from the head of the pocket. From a boat, position just inside the slack water and cover the entire pocket with different retrieves.

A hair jig is hard to beat in winter. Brown bucktail or natural fur on a black weedless head, with just a touch of flash, imitates natural forage and draws strikes from sluggish fish. Use light line whenever possible—6- to 8-pound mono or 10- to 12-pound braid with a 3- to 4-foot mono leader for sensitivity and stealth.

Most importantly, fish slow and maintain constant contact with your lure. Give each pocket 15 to 30 minutes before moving on. With plenty of riverbank pockets available on most rivers, this simple winter pattern can lead to consistent cold-weather smallmouth action.