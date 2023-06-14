Women Fish too-Late Afternoon Bite

caught this Aprox 28 inches Red Drum in Cocodrie Louisiana.

It was late evening and as the sun was going down in Cocodrie Louisiana I settled into my spot a little area close to the bank and was prepared for a few minutes of wait and see, but on the first cast, this red beauty hit my line. It was an awesome end to an epic afternoon, fishing late evening has always been a favorite time of being on the water for me. You get to watch the sun go down and if God is feeling generous you also get to see some epic sunsets fall around you and reflect off the water. The catching of fish is lagniappe.

