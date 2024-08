caught this 41 inches Red Drum in Chauvin Louisiana.

While fishing an open area of shallow water this big guy started dragging my line away very slowly and with the thought concept of it being a slow bite day I was taken aback when I stated a slow reel in. Thats when the drag on my line went crazy and it was a 20 minute fight to land this monster. He was released to fight another day.Fishing with dead bait under a 4 horsemen popping cork.