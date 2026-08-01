Woody Wax is Worth the Money

Woody wax is considered one of the old standards in boat care, and for good reasons; it works! From cleaning and protection to restoration and sealing, they have everything you need, but I must brag about the non-skid deck wax/metal restorer. I had gotten away from Woody Wax because of the cost, but recently used it on the entire inside of my boat, and the cleanup has been so easy after a day of fishing. Just spray it with water or use a wet rag to wipe even blood right off. So, I am now back to using this product because it saves me so much time at the end of the day, as nothing is sticking. The application is so easy: clean your deck, spray-mist it with water, spray Woody Wax on the deck, use a brush, and spread it evenly. Now let it sit, as per the instructions, then rinse off the excess wax, and you’re done with a non-slippery deck that even blood wipes off. They also have a boat wash that leaves a wax finish for use between waxings.

· #1 RATED NON-SKID DECK PROTECTION: Woody Wax all-in-one boat spray provides a heavy-duty, non-slick shield specifically for boat decks. It offers a professional-grade barrier that keeps surfaces safe for walking while protecting against the harsh effects of saltwater and oxidation.

· SUPERIOR METAL RESTORER & PROTECTOR: This formula disintegrates oxidation on T-tops, outriggers, and engines even in the harshest marine environments. This anti-corrosion spray for boats restores a showroom shine to stainless steel and anodized aluminum without the need for exhausting labor.

· EASY NO-BUFF APPLICATION: Forget the exhausting labor of traditional waxing. Our special boat protection formula allows you to simply spray on and wipe in with a cotton glove or cloth. No rubbing or buffing is required to achieve a high-performance protective barrier.

· VERSATILE MULTI-SURFACE USE: Streamline your cleaning kit with a product that does it all. Safe and effective on fiberglass, anodized aluminum, stainless steel, vinyl seats, and even delicate electrical components to keep your boat in ship-shape condition.