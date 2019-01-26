World’s Best Boat Show Heats Up Miami

Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show

*Docking at Miami Marine Stadium Feb. 14-18*

Come February, Miami becomes the hot spot for hundreds of thousands looking to escape the winter blues, and the place to be for a host of high-profile events, including the Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show.

As one of the most attended and influential boating events in the world with an economic impact of $854 million, the iconic Miami Boat Show draws more than 100,000 people to the Magic City annually and provides an island oasis to enjoy the boating lifestyle.

The 2019 Miami Boat Show, cruising into Miami Marine Stadium Park and Basin Feb. 14-18, promises an experience for buyers and dreamers alike, showcasing thousands of the newest boats and sailboats—from yachts and catamarans, to offshore fishing boats and family cruisers, plus the latest marine technology, gear and accessories from more than 1,000 exhibitors.

In addition to the thousands of boats and boating products for sale, 2019 Miami Boat Show highlights include plenty of opportunities to get out on the water—from test drives to boating lessons; an exclusive VIP experience with private access to the show’s VIP lounge; the return of Strictly Sail Miami; and top-of-the-line food and beverage options.

Know Before You Go

Transportation: Getting to the Miami Boat Show has never been easier!

• Plan your travel to the show by visiting www.MiamiBoatShow.com

• New for 2019! Take the new Brightline train from Fort Lauderdale or West Palm Beach.

• Transportation options for locals and out of town guests include water taxi and shuttle bus service from downtown Miami, the Miami Metrorail and off-island parking.

Where: Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, FL 33149

Show Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

Admission:

Premier Day (Feb. 14) – $40

Adult (age 13+) – $25

Two-Day Pass – $45

Five-Day Pass – $100

Child (12 & under) – FREE

VIP Experience – $150; $175 on Premier Day (Feb. 14)

Tickets are available at http://www.miamiboatshow.com/tickets-and-parking

Accommodations: Visit www.MiamiBoatShow.com/accomodations to book rooms at the best rates through the boat show’s official housing partner, OnPeak.

Contact Us:

Learn More and Stay Connected: www.MiamiBoatShow.com,

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: #MiamiBoatShow.

Show Office Phone: (954) 441-322