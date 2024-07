Today we are back at Bill Martinson’s place to finish up the new home for his famous Common Snapping Turtle, Snappy. This new home is designed to allow him to thrive in an ecosystem that will make him very happy for years. Bill and Snappy’s friendship goes back over 30 years now! Unlike other common snapping turtles that you should never attempt to touch, with Snappy, you can pet him as much as you’d like, which makes him one of a kind.