Yamaha Watercraft

Whether it’s a full day of fishing or tubing with the family, the FSH Series from Yamaha provides 360-degree access to everything you love about life on the water. This versatile center console series features generous livewells, convenient storage pods, and spacious interiors, guaranteeing that the whole family can get in on the action. With the benefits of Yamaha jet power, you can reach shallow fishing spots in the morning, then relax on their world-class swim platform at sunset. New in 2020, families can take advantage of everything coastal living offers with the more powerful Yamaha 195 FSH Series.

