Yellowtail Snapper Frenzy

By: Jessica Hendrie

If there’s one fish that embodies the vibrant spirits of the blue water, it’s the yellowtail snapper. Whether you’re an avid angler or an avid seafood enthusiast, the yellowtail snapper is a great choice for food and fun. The thrill of the catch would be getting them out of the sharks. Anyone who fishes in Florida knows the sharks will give you a run for your money. The fish might be smaller, but they are feisty and put up one good fight. They’re also very easy to clean and cook! They taste great in just about any fish recipe you have. Yellowtail snapper is a beautiful fish that even the most experienced people still love catching. Have kids? It’s also a great family-oriented fish, too! You don’t have to go too far to catch these fish, so have I influenced you to try it yet if you haven’t already? My favorite way to cook these fish is to fillet them as normal and fry them up in a beer batter, make up a real good garlic aioli, spread that on toasted buns with your usual sandwich items and have the best fish sandwich ever! You can usually catch yourself enough to share with all your family and friends or throw in the freezer for the next time you’re feeling a yellowtail snapper sandwich. This is an all-around solid fish that is fun to catch, clean, cook, and eat for all to enjoy. As always, I hope everyone learns a little something new from this. I challenge you to do a catch, clean, cook with yellowtail snapper. Good luck and happy fishing!