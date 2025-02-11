Young Anglers Reel in Sailfish Dreams at Second Annual Keys Kids Tournament

On February 8th, fifty-seven young anglers set sail on 21 boats in the waters of Islamorada for the Second Annual Keys Kids Sailfish Tournament. This free, one-day event featured youth in two divisions: small-fry (ages 0-10) and junior (ages 11-16).

The tournament kicked off Friday evening at Crooked Palm Cabana, with fishing commencing at 8:00 AM on Saturday. Despite ideal morning conditions, the day presented challenges with east winds of 10-12 knots tapering off.

Team Main Attraction from Marathon, Florida, took home the top prize with three sailfish releases, showcasing junior anglers Tripp Avera and Russell Clark, alongside small-fry competitor Natalie Lewis. Team Heavy Guns followed closely in second place with two releases, led by junior angler Gauge Nopp from Islamorada, FL, and small-fry competitors Thomas, Triton, and Zyla Zink from Key Largo, FL. Team Yabba Dabba Doo clinched third place, scoring the tournament’s first sailfish just 30 minutes after lines-in, featuring small-fry anglers Fisher Gregory and Ben Hagen from Tavernier, FL.

Division accolades went to Aiden Zeher on Team Zeher Boys from Tavernier, FL, for the junior category, and Fisher Gregory from Team Yabba Dabba Doo for the small-fry division, both with one sailfish release.

The tournament also highlighted fourteen exceptional catches in other species. Junior angler Pablo Rodriguez from Silent Hunter in Marathon, FL, earned top honors with two mahi-mahi, while small-fry competitor Logan Silva of Team Smile Maker in Islamorada made waves with a notable wahoo catch.

“The awards ceremony at Crooked Palm was fantastic,” said tournament founder and Tackle Center Islamorada owner Donny Lange. “They did an outstanding job hosting us both nights.” Exciting plans are already in the works for an even larger event next year.

A special thank you to all participants and supporters, including Grundens, NLBN, Crowder Rods, TJ Zinkand of Live Action Charters, and Dianne Harbaugh. For more information, visit www.tacklecenter.com.