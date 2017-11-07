B&W Trailer Hitches

You’ve got a lot riding on your hitch, and the only thing keeping your truck and trailer connected are those relatively small pieces of engineered steel. The hitch matters to your safety and the safety of our roads.

That’s why B&W treats the manufacture of your trailer hitch with the respect it deserves. For one, we insist on American-made steel.

www.bwtrailerhitches.com