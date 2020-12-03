Give Us Your Best Shot!

It Just Might Land on a Coastal Angler Magazine Cover!

Ever snap a catch photo and think, “Wow, that’s a good one?” Well, now you can receive ULTIMATE bragging rights by having it featured on the cover of an upcoming Coastal Angler Magazine, The Angler Magazine or our newest online mag, The Angler Video Magazine!

Simply complete the submission form below and upload your best fishing photo for consideration. (If you have more than one photo, you are welcome to complete a separate form for each image.)

For the best chance of having your photo be selected, be sure to view our cover requirements and recommendations here.

Good luck! We can’t wait to see your shots!

Submit Your Photo