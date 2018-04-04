Gulf Coast Fishing Forecast

The Big One!!!! May is finally here!!! Historically, some of the best weather and fishing we see all year long. The water should be in that perfect 70-75 temperature range. This should send the speckled trout into overdrive feeding periods leading up to, and following the new and full moons.

Any tide, moon phase, and time of day is worth fishing. Your biggest enemy, as with any month, is gonna be the wind. If you have calm winds, take advantage of it. And it’s not just trout this month, the bull reds will be rolling in. Triple tails should be pushing through, along with flounders, jack creavalle, Sheepshead and black drum.

Our boats will literally be fishing EVERYWHERE!!! We will have boats fishing the LA Marsh, Bay of St Louis, Cat Island, and all points in between.

The bait will be moving through all month. Watch for birds, Slicks, jumping shrimp, mullet, pogies, etc.

There will be a massive amount of boaters out this month. Please be courteous to other boaters and fisherman. Treat others the way you would want to be treated. If you can get the kiddos out, this is a great time of year to have them out on the water. As always, have fun and be safe.

Captain Sonny Schindler

Shore Thing Fishing Charters