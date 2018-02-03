QUEPOS OFFSHORE REPORT

By Benn Gilmour • Jackpot Sport Fishing

The bite is on here at the Marina Pez Vela, Quepos! Our season got off to flyer with an incredible November, December and January, with lots of happy visiting anglers from the world over coming to fish here in Quepos to experience our amazing fishery for themselves.

It was dorado galore as the season got underway in November and then the variety kicked in during December and January with sailfish, marlin and tuna, in addition to the dorado.

We expect the great fishing to continue through February in what is considered one of the peak billfish months in the Quepos calendar. Most anglers travel here to get in on the big Pacific sailfish action, which should be plentiful through February, with fish being in the 70-140 lb. range. Double digit sailfish release days and multiple hookups are common, and you can expect opportunities at blue, striped & black marlin also.

The Quepos charter fleet have caught some fantastic marlin recently, helping many anglers check another important item off their bucketlist. There will be yellowfin tuna offshore, which are caught alongside megapods of spinner dolphins. If you are lucky enough to see the spinner dolphins on your charter, this is a spectacle in itself and National Geographic stuff for sure! We catch lots of 30-50 lb. tuna while trolling bucktail jigs, tuna bullets, squidnation slammers and other small artificials. If it’s big tuna that you want, then a live bonito, blue runner or goggle eye is the preferred bait for the big guys, and there are 200 lb. plus fish to be caught.

We have some excellent boats & captains in the Quepos fleet which are listed here in the charter directory.

Tight Lines & hope to see you out there!

Benn Gilmour runs Jackpot Sport Fishing out of the beautiful Marina Pez Vela in Quepos. His boat Good Day is a Costa Rican custom built 31-foot Sport Fisher. Jackpot Sport Fishing specializes in offshore, inshore & fly fishing. They cater to serious anglers who come to fish with them for a week, as well as families and honeymooners looking for a day on the water during their vacation in Quepos/Manuel Antonio. Benn says hello to you if you are down at the Marina Pez Vela. Look for the British guy! Contact Benn at info@jackpotsportfishing.com or visit www.jackpotsportfishing.com