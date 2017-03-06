Hi Folks,

The 17th Annual El Cheapo Sheepshead Tournament took place today, March 4th, and what a day it was! With almost 400 boats registered, over 100 lady anglers, 95 junior anglers and 20 kayakers we had quite a field of fishermen.

The tournament was won by Chris Beasley who weighed a 14.3lb fish which broke the previous tournament record of 12.9lbs which has been held by Shawn Parnell since 2009. Interestingly, Shawn fished this year as well and ended up in 14th place with a 9.1lb fish.

Our junior angler division was won by Errol Dedic with a 7.7lb fish, Jessica Valerio took 1st place in the ladies division with an 8.8lb fish, and Tan Raulyn took the kayak division with a 9.1lb fish.

Everyone had a great time and there were no incidents or accidents that we know of. Many anglers showed their support for a very sick little boy named Kadesh by writing #kleatsforkadesh on their boat numbers. The fishing community is a very caring group! https://www.facebook.com/ KleatsForKadesh/

Hope to see everyone at the tournament next year!