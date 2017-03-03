Capt Craig’s Weekend Report

Looks like good fishing weather this weekend with cooler air temperatures and a good steady wind predicted. Finding a protected shoreline, cove or satellite bay with some fish in it will be ideal because they will be hungry and eating especially with a slight drop in air temperatures. Look for that incoming tide to produce best and do not shy away from dirty water.

If the bait is there so are the fish. Live shrimp and a popping cork has been producing the most bites but the bigger fish are hitting plastics and suspending baits like corky’s. Look for the bigger fish to be caught this weekend with this excellent forecast I really expect to see some big girls.

See you on the water and always take a kid fishing!!