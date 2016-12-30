Captain Meza’s Galveston Bay Report

Well the month of December is coming to a close and the end of a new year. 2016 was a great year as far as fishing went for me in Galveston Bay. We caught lots of Big Trout along with Redfish this year from East Bay to West Bay and from the Jetties to Trinity Bay. The fishing continues to be strong in the Upper End of Galveston Bay as the Speckled Trout are there in abundance. We are catching numbers and size now with live shrimp and STX Ultimate popping corks, long with Lews Reels, and Redtail Rods.

The fishing remains strong due to the abundance of bait still in the bay due to the long summer we encountered this year. I believe fishing will remain strong into January as the Speckled Trout are just starting to get into he typical winter haunts. Redfish have been fair along shell in 3 to 5 feet of water and live shrimp also in Trinity Bay and Upper Galveston Bay. Just remember this time of year can get foggy at times so please use common sense when boating in the fog and slow down because you don not know whats or who is in front of you.

Tight Lines until next time.

Captain Mike Meza

