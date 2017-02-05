Casting Distance: Power And Reel Settings

One of the first things any angler can improve to catch more fish without getting new gear is to increase his or her potential casting distance. The first adjustment to make is the “spool tension” knob on the right hand side of any baitcaster. With the lure just hanging from the end of the rod tip, first tighten the knob, then release your thumb and slowly unscrew the tension knob until the lure just begins to fall.

On the left side plate, you’ll see the centrifugal brake external setting. If you are new to throwing a baitcasting reel, start with a setting of about 4 to 6. If you have an internal centrifugal brake, set at least two brakes “out / engaged.”

If you want to cast far, you have to make a powerful, rod-loading, casting stroke. It’s compact and uses two hands. It’s not a big one-armed cast. Tighten the spool tension knob about a quarter turn and practice casting hard. Once you’re throwing your hardest without backlash, slowly begin loosening the settings and feathering the spool edge a little.

You can slowly adjust the centrifugal brake setting looser, one click, or one brake, to maximize cast distance. Then slightly re-adjust the spool tension knob. In the end, I find that I can still adjust slightly lighter and manually feather the spool edge with the thumb. This is where you’ll get your longest possible casting distance.

Cast hard my friends. Have fun, and good luck out there!