By Eric Henson:

Catching snook from a kayak can be lots of fun, whether it’s pitching baits on the beaches, stalking them on the flats or trolling creeks and rivers. There are many ways to target them from a kayak. These fish are constantly on the move, so it really comes down to finding a location where there are good numbers depending on the time of year.

Snook are extremely temperature sensitive. This is one of the main reasons they are constantly moving. Their migration ranges from offshore reefs and beaches, all the way back into where creeks and rivers turn to freshwater. Once you’ve zeroed in on their location, you better have the right gear and tactics to get the job done.

My personal favorite way to target them is with artificial lures. I try to match what they are eating at that specific time of year. If it is during the shrimp run, I use a life-like soft-plastic shrimp called a Monster 3X X-MOVE. For the mullet run, I use a Yo-Zuri 3D Inshore Series Twitchbait (SS). For the white bait run I use Mirrodines or paddle tails. And for flies I do the same thing… “match the hatch.” My absolute favorite way to target them is with topwater lures and flies.

Where I do most of my fishing around Sarasota, Florida, spring finds snook in a transition. They will be fattening up as they make their way into the passes, beaches and nearshore reefs for the big summer spawn. A lot of people will paddle into the passes and get close to some type of structure to target these fish. Dropping a live finger mullet, ladyfish or pinfish near structure on a circle hook that matches the size of the bait is a recipe for success. Make sure to use nothing less than 30-pound fluorocarbon leader because their sharp gill plates will cut through lesser line like butter.

I enjoy hitting dock or bridge lights in the passes on the full and new moons. Most of the time you will see them stacked around the lights. If they are hanging near the surface, I will first pitch topwater lures like Yo-Zuri 3DB Pencil at them. If that doesn’t get the bite, I will watch the type and size of bait passing through the light. Then I will free line a similar size and color soft plastic like the Monster 3X BIG-M or X-SWIM. If the fish are hanging a little deeper, I will add weight to get it in the strike zone. Be sure to look for larger snook lurking in the shadow lines.

Although targeting these fish in the passes from kayaks can be lots of fun, the water can be rushing at times, and I always take safety precautions. Wearing a life jacket at all times and the buddy system work best. Know your limits.

Eric Henson is the owner of Casting Kayaks LLC, a guided kayak fishing company out of Sarasota, Fla. He specializes in inshore light tackle or fly fishing from Tampa Bay to Charlotte Harbor. Check out his website www.CastingKayaks.com or give him a call at 941-504-1349.