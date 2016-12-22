Dealing With Sporty Winter Weather



People often associate South Florida with warm weather and blue skies and that is generally the case much of the year. During the winter months cold fronts often bring us cold, rainy, and windy weather. Many of the fish we love to catch often respond favorably to these type of conditions. Almost everyone knows that windy weather can often trigger a good or even epic bite. While most beginners choose to stay home during these fronts, experience anglers and captains look forward to fishing in these conditions. In order to be safe and successful there are a few things to keep in mind before heading out.

THE BOAT – Cold fronts often cause seas to build anywhere from 3’ – 8’ and more. Exactly where you decide to draw the line depends largely on several factor like the type and size of boat you will be using. Obviously, you have to know the limitations of the vessel and stay within those parameters. Also, the boat should be in perfect working order and have all of the necessary safety equipment like life vests, flares, life ring, and fire extinguisher/s. An EPIRB is also a great way to stay safe and alert first responders in case of an emergency.

FOUL WEATHER GEAR – Nothing will ruin a fishing trip faster than being cold and wet. Using a pair of comfortable boots in conduction with a good quality bib will keep you warm and dry no matter how wet things get. A warm waterproof or repellent jacket is also a must and will keep your core temperature comfortable even if you get a little wet. Another good idea is to carry an extra dry shirt, socks and extra jacket in case your primary outfit gets wet.

THE FORECAST – It is extremely important to become somewhat of an expert on weather when attempting to go out in windy conditions. Always make it a habit to check several weather websites when trying to formulate a plan. After a while you will figure out which websites provide the most accurate forecasts. If you plan to navigate a tricky inlet remember that they can become especially treacherous when the wind and tide are moving in opposite directions. For example: Trying to come out of Miami’s Government Cut during and outgoing tide and a stiff east wind. If you don’t feel comfortable, it may be a good idea to adjust your starting time accordingly. Also, pay close attention to the wind direction as that can dramatically influence the sea conditions.

NAVIGATION – Choppy seas and a wide open throttle are not a good combination. It is imperative to slow down and to put-put out if you have to. Racing around will likely result in damage to the vessel or even worse a crew member getting injured. Rogue waves can pop out of nowhere and toss the boat around. Everyone on the boat should pay attention and hold on securely in order to avoid any accidents. The captain should keep an eye on all of the passengers and make sure they are in a secure area.

FISHING – The type of fishing you do during these winter conditions should match the weather. Avoid anchoring the boat unless the wind and current or moving in the same direction and you have the proper ground tackle. Trying to anchor in poor conditions is not only uncomfortable but can even be dangerous. Slow trolling or drifting may be a better choice of techniques. If you choose to drift a sea anchor can help slow your drift and keep the boat pointed into the wind making everyone more comfortable.

Obviously, there is always more things that you can do but if you following these suggestions, you will probably have a much more enjoyable outing. Remember that learning to fish in adverse conditions is a great way to take your game to the next level. Fishing is calm seas is very enjoyable but the bite isn’t always what we would like it to be.

Well, that’s pretty much it for right now. I will be conducting several fishing seminars at the Bass Pro Shops in Miami. Topics, dates, and times will be announced both on my FACEBOOK page and website (link below). Also, don’t forget that you can keep up with all of the action by following us on FACEBOOK, Instagram, and Twitter. If you like watching some of the action, be sure to check out my YOUTUBE page for the latest video additions.

Capt. Orlando Muniz

Nomad Fishing Charters

www.fishingchartermiami.com

(786) 266-0171

Sponsors and friends: Mercury Marine, Bass Pro Shops, Offshore Angler, Gray Taxidermy, Baitmasters, Orca Coolers, SeaDek, Costa Del Mar, and Yo-Zuri.