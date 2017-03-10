Gillz – Breathe Like A Fish

GillzMask fishing masks are designed to provide exceptional sun protection without leaving the wearer gasping for air in the heat of the day.

Every mask is 100-percent polyester, machine washable and quick drying. Made of GillzTec microfiber, they resist stains, odors and snags. Blood and oil rinse out of the high-performance antimicrobial fabric, which fights odor-causing bacteria.

GillzTec microfiber provides the highest UPF50+ sun protection, blocking 98 percent of UVA and UVB harmful rays. And the material’s tightly woven weave means the UPF50+ protection will NEVER wash out.

GillzMask also features GillzVents on the sides, channeling air to your neck and down your shirt to keep you cool and protected from sun and insects while reducing sunglass fog. Wear your GillzMask around your neck to banish buff burn created after wearing traditional tubed masks that creep up and leave tender neck skin exposed. Or when you’re ready for action, simply pull your GillzMask up for full facial coverage from the burning sun, biting bugs or stinging rain.

