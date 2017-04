by Chad Smith

Catfishing has been great as of late with us boating 20-30 fish in a few hours averaging 10-20 pounds! Deep ledges and anchoring has been the technique. I’m anchoring just off the ledges throwing big cut bait around the ledges and waiting on the rods to bow.

I had out a young fisherman, Forrest, and his granddad last week, and we got Forrest his new personal best blue catfish and biggest fish ever with a 30.50 pound blue catfish! This technique will remain the same through May.