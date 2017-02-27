The Legacy Of Love For The Outdoors

By Aaron Motley

“Time to get outside!” That’s what a lot of outdoor enthusiasts think to themselves. Sometime we want that time to be by ourselves. Other times, if you can include your children and wife or husband, the adventure will be more memorable. I am a firm believer that if you expose your kids to hiking, biking, fishing, hunting, shooting sports, or camping, they are more likely to do that hobby as an adult. The woods and streams can also offer therapy to one’s soul, and make you feel better overall.

Last week, I had to do “stupid adult things” like cleaning gutters and getting a house appraised. LAME! However, I timed my tasks to be able to take my 8 month old son in a backpack and go fishing in Looking Glass Creek. We arrived at the river at 12:15, where we gathered and put on our gear. By 12:45, we were in the river and fishing. To my delight, the parachute Adam’s and caddis dropper began producing strike in my first 10 casts. I was able to show my son and have him touch this small beautiful rainbow trout. After moving up the stream and fishing several holes while catching a few more fish, I thought, “he seems a bit quiet”. I took off the pack and looked at him…He was fast asleep. When he woke up from his nap, we left the river, got in our truck, and drove out by 2PM. A three hour adventure that was refreshing to both of us.

Maybe you would rather ride a mountain bike with you kids, or hike two miles in from a trailhead. If that sounds awesome, then load up your day pack, take a Tenkara rod, 6-12 flies, tippet, leader, floatant, and you are ready for a great time; as long as you bring enough water, snacks, diapers, toilet paper, ziplock bags, and other necessary gear to help everyone have a great time outside. Being prepared for your outing and managing your risks is the one challenge that everyone will have in order to achieve their individual comfort level. Go at your comfort level, have fun, and pass on the love for the outdoors to the next generation.

Aaron, a graduate of Brevard College, is the day-to-day Operations Manager at the Waynesville location of Hunter Banks. His waterfowl hunting addiction supports his fly tying addiction. He has learned his fly-fishing craft from many mountain “fishy” people and pursues large trout, bass and musky on a daily basis. He teaches others to do the same. Get in touch with him through Hunter Banks.