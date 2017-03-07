Making Fish Catching Magic!

By Captain Judy:

You might call this application fish catching magic!

Now here comes the rub…. These attractors do exactly what they proclaim, they really do attract fish. And the best news is that they can be added to any kind of jig or bait! So really it doesn’t matter whether you are bottom fishing or trolling (inshore or offshore) adding this attractor attracts a better fish bite! I have added electron fish attractors to all of my bottom rigs.

http://www.lifesparkfishingtackle.com/

I know it is hard to believe that these small attractants do work. However, I remember when lots of different kinds of lures that we thought would not work, did.

When making any rig slide on fish attractor first, then slide on the plastic ball, and then the hook!